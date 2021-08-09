Cancel
TV Series

Doom Patrol Season Three Trailer: What the Piffle Paffle?

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake way for another gang of irreverent, reluctant heroes in town that;s not the Suicide Squad (Tim Gunn’s Version). HBO Max’s Doom Patrol returns in a season three teaser but where we’re returning to is yet to be revealed. Picking up at the ruined amusement park where The Chief (Timothy Dalton) encountered his metahuman daughter — setting up this season’s fateful confrontation between Dorothy and the Candlemaker — something weird is going on and the teaser just can’t handle it all. “Life, death, piffle paffle,” it emphasizes before erupting into a trippy time-warp. “What you’re experiencing is the eternal flagellation,” a voice attempts to explain. Season three also sees time-traveler Madame Rogue (Michelle Gomez) arrive with an urgent mission she can’t remember. Nobody’s perfect! Each with powers as a result of a devastating accident, the Doom Patrol — Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) and Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade) — continue to discover who they are and who they can be, regardless of their pasts. All that and some crime-fighting drama debuts September 23 with the first three episodes, then weekly every Thursday through November 11 on HBO Max.

