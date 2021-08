Here is another chance for Leicester City fans to watch Patson Daka win a penalty through speed and sharpness, and also score his first Foxes goal. A new Fox hero is a Zambian goalscorer who comes with a heavy reputation and legacy from the Austrian Bundesliga, their top division. Daka already had the Leicester supporters expectant, in a positive way, now there is a slight frenzy over the possible impact that he could make at King Power Stadium.