MoginRubin LLP has secured class certification on behalf of independent ATM operators, non-bank affiliated ATM operators and the National ATM Council
WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. MoginRubin LLP has secured class certification on behalf of independent ATM operators, non-bank affiliated ATM operators and the National ATM Council. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon on August 4 granted class certification, deeming that numerosity, commonality and typicality are clearly met in this case,...www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0