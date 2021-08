Andy Robertson has revealed he sustained ligament damage in Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao.The defender was helped off the Anfield pitch on Sunday after appearing to hurt his right ankle when blocking a cross shortly before half-time.The 27-year-old was therefore feared to be a doubt ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against newly promoted Norwich on Sunday, and the left-back confirmed as much on Monday evening.It is not yet clear how long Robertson will spend on the sidelines, with the recovery time for ankle ligament injuries lasting up to six months in worst-case scenarios.The Scotland captain said, however, that...