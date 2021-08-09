Vecteezy Implements Groundbreaking Identity Verification to Protect Creative Community

SHAVONE., the multihyphenate creator representing a new generation in tech, announces the launch of community platform and consultancy, Future Of Creatives. An advocate of diversity and inclusion, SHAVONE. debuts her new project with the goal of elevating and offering much-needed space for underrepresented creators. A multidisciplinary group, Future of Creatives serves to amplify the stories of talent — including people of color and women creators — who work in tech, entertainment, contemporary art and fashion. The platform also seeks to promote equitable career development for young, emerging creatives and POC in these industries,