This TikTok Creator Made A Prestigious Duck Art Contest Go Viral

On Good Things Utah this morning – Gain over a million TikTok followers and become the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation! That’s exactly how the cookie crumbled for Utah cookie company Crumbl. Founders Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley started their cookie company, Crumbl, in 2017 as a side hustle. The two entrepreneurs didn’t have a background in baking – and took an interesting approach in perfecting their cookie recipe. “We decided if anyone knew the secret to the best chocolate chip cookie, it was the people. So we took the quest to them,” Hemsley said. “We did this by performing A/B testing with each ingredient. We took the same recipe, switched out one ingredient, and then asked random passersby which cookie was better. After days of experimenting, thousands of dollars spent on dough, and hours and hours of baking, we finally came to what we believe is the world’s best chocolate chip cookie.” We’ll tell you how the local company has gained so much popularity on TikTok. https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Food/cookie-company-viral-17m-followers-tiktok/story?id=79118508.