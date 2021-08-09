Cancel
This TikTok Creator Made A Prestigious Duck Art Contest Go Viral

By Lauren Strapagiel
buzzfeednews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to one artist on TikTok, thousands of people are now invested in a prestigious art competition you've probably never heard of. Kira Fennell, 22, is preparing her third entry for the annual Federal Duck Stamp Contest put on by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The event sees dozens of painters compete to create each year's duck stamp, which can be bought by anyone to send mail and must be used to apply for a migratory bird hunting license.

