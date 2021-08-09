Cancel
Idaho State

E. Idaho man convicted of killing in tavern parking lot

By Associated Press (AP)
KIVI-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn eastern Idaho man has been convicted for the second time in the 2009 beating death of a Pocatello bar bouncer. The Idaho State Journal reports that a Bannock County jury on Friday found 64-year-old Martin Edmo Ish guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 56-year-old Eugene Lorne Red Elk. The case had gone cold but was reopened in 2015. Ish was convicted in 2017 of manslaughter in the killing of Red Elk by striking him in the head in the parking lot of Duffy's Tavern.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Idaho#Tavern#Voluntary Manslaughter#The Idaho State Journal#Red Elk#The Idaho Supreme Court
