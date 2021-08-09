Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TechnologyAdvice acquires TechRepublic from Red Ventures, expanding global capabilities and audiences

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

TechnologyAdvice, a full-service B2B media company and leading provider of media, brand, and demand services has purchased TechRepublic, the B2B brand previously owned by Red Ventures and CNET Media Group. The acquisition will include a global team of dynamic technology and media professionals who will augment TechnologyAdvice’s growing team in the US, the UK, Singapore and Australia.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Community#Media Company#Marketing Services#Red Ventures#Cnet Media Group#Technologyadvice Founder#Quinstreet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Related
TechnologyBusiness Insider

OMD Worldwide Wins 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Award

International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World. NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide's proprietary Fast Start Dashboard has been selected as the winner of the "Best Interaction Data Analytics Solution" award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards, recognizing the Dashboard's ability in helping brands make agile decisions amid rapid change.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Web Analytics Market Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Adobe Systems Incorporated, AT Internet, Facebook Inc.

Web Analytics Market by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Application (Social Media Management, Targeting and Behavioral Analysis, Display Advertising Optimization, Multichannel Campaign Analysis, Online Marketing, and Others), and End User (Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI); Retail; Healthcare; Government; Travel & Hospitality; IT & Telecommunications; Media & Entertainment; and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Web Analytics market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Web Analytics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Advantage Technologies Inc. Recognized as OpenText™ Voyager Reseller Partner of the Year for the Americas

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. Advantage Technologies is an OpenText™ Platinum Reseller, Distributor and ASP Support Partner specializing in enterprise fax solutions leveraging both OpenText™ RightFax™. This award recognizes Advantage Technologies for the innovative software solutions and services provided to its customers and partners around the OpenText ecosystem. “We...
BusinessStamford Advocate

The IQ Business Group is Now an M-Files Certified Delivery Partner

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. The IQ Business Group, Inc. (IQBG) is pleased to announce Certified Delivery Partner status effective June 2021 with M-Files located in Tampere, Finland. This partnership will enable IQBG to provide new support to our customers with direct implementation of M-Files solutions. “IQBG is proud...
Businessbusinesstravelnews.com

Intrado Acquires Hubb

Digital event solution provider Intrado Digital Media has acquired hybrid event management company Hubb, the companies announced Friday. The deal will allow Intrado to offer clients what it called a comprehensive meetings management solution for in-person, hybrid and virtual events. Terms of the deal were not disclosed; both companies are...
BusinessStamford Advocate

RJ Young Announces Dealer Partnership with Kyocera Document Solutions

Partnership will further RJ Young’s offerings to provide clients with “The Modern Office”. RJ Young, an industry-leading business technology solutions provider in the Southeast, announces today its dealer partnership with Kyocera, a Japan-based global leading provider of total document solutions. The partnership will allow RJ Young to provide the latest...
Internetaithority.com

IAB Tech Lab Launches Transparency Center To Combat Fraud And Enable Accountability And Compliance In The Digital Advertising Supply Chain

IAB Tech Lab announced the initial launch of its Tech Lab Transparency Center. Its goal is to provide a resource that makes it easy for digital advertising participants buyers, sellers, and ad tech companies — to see which standards media partners have implemented, their level of compliance, certification program results, and more. This will help ensure a safe, privacy-centric ad experience for consumers.
Businesschannele2e.com

Anexinet Acquires Cisco UCaaS, CCaaS Partner Light Networks

Anexinet, backed by private equity firm Mill Point Capital, has acquired Cisco Systems partner Light Networks for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and network/telecom solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 517 that ChannelE2E has...
Businessaithority.com

Tech Mahindra Expands Collaboration With Microsoft To Strengthen Hybrid Cloud Capabilities

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to strengthen hybrid cloud capabilities. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to strengthen hybrid cloud capabilities. The collaboration...
Businessaithority.com

Intrado Acquires Hubb, Transforming the Future of Global Events

Intrado Digital Media expands its leadership position as the world’s largest technology platform uniquely built for today’s omnichannel event marketplace. Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced that it has acquired Hubb, a leader in hybrid event management technology. As a result of the acquisition, Intrado Digital Media expands its category leadership, providing the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end solution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to thousands of clients around the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Software Assurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Software Assurance Marketplace, Mitel

The latest independent research document on Software Assurance examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Software Assurance study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Software Assurance market report advocates analysis of Microsoft, Software Assurance Marketplace(SWAMP), Mitel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), GrammaTech, Meteor Telecommunications, Infogain.
Businessmartechseries.com

Conversational AI Leader Senseforth.ai Raises $14 million from Fractal

Conversational AI leader Senseforth.ai announced a $14 million investment from Fractal (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies. This investment will help Senseforth.ai scale and expand its footprint across Fractal’s clients globally. This investment also strengthens Fractal’s conversational AI offerings as it advances on its mission to power every human decision in the enterprise.
Businessmartechseries.com

Trusted Media Brands Announces Acquisition Of Leading Streaming And Social Video Company Jukin Media To Form Multi-Faceted Digital Media Company

– Shared leadership in user-generated content across brand properties brings like-minded approach together under one portfolio of content. Following a year of significant growth, Trusted Media Brands, a portfolio of user-generated and community-based lifestyle brands including Taste of Home, Family Handyman, and Reader’s Digest, has acquired Jukin Media, the rapidly growing and award-winning streaming and social video company whose properties include FailArmy, People Are Awesome, The Pet Collective, and WeatherSpy. With Jukin Media’s world-class content production capabilities and its proven ability to build massive audiences, the combined company will provide advertisers with unmatched power to reach consumers across web, social, CTV, OTT and print properties with brand-safe, unique and authentic content. The acquisition further establishes Trusted Media Brands as a digital-first media company that offers brands and commerce partners best-in-class opportunities to connect with highly engaged audiences.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

A-LIGN To Accelerate Growth, Expand A-SCEND's Software Capabilities And Services Offerings For SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, CMMC And More With Strategic Investment From Warburg Pincus

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, announced a strategic investment in A-LIGN, a high-growth provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions and top issuer of SOC 2 reports worldwide, alongside existing investor FTV Capital. This investment will be used to drive product innovation in the company's A-SCEND SaaS platform, grow the company's portfolio of service offerings, expand A-LIGN's global footprint and execute on an aggressive hiring strategy. As demand for cybersecurity assessments continues to soar, A-LIGN is committed to providing the services and technology needed to meet today's unique regulatory and cybersecurity requirements. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Businessmartechseries.com

Marketplacer Announces Expansion to US Senior Leadership Team

Marketplacer, a global technology platform that enables brands, retailers, suppliers, communities and innovators to easily build and grow successful online marketplaces at scale, announced the expansion of their senior US Leadership team with the addition of Mike Herder as VP of Sales and Marketing and Lindsay Moore as VP of Partnerships and Customer Success. Additionally Brooke Camov, a founding team member from Australia, moves from the role of Chief Corporate and Strategy Officer to Vice President, Strategy and Operations.
Economyaithority.com

Nuheara Lifts Revenue by 517% Through Data-Driven Campaigns

Smart hearing technology brand Nuheara amplifies awareness through innovative programmatic advertising campaign powered by Bench Connect. Global leader in smart hearing technology Nuheara, has partnered with leading programmatic solutions provider Bench, for a dual focus of maintaining direct to consumer (DTC) growth while also increasing brand awareness in a competitive market.
EconomyMySanAntonio

e2 IT Consulting Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 List

E2 IT Consulting has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 rankings. . The NextGen 101 list honors industry-leading managed services and technology providers who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver for their customers. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 are those companies that hold great promise given the leading-edge information technology and communication solutions they offer. Many of those business models revolve around generating recurring revenue from cloud, security and unified communications, among others. 
Businessmartechseries.com

Qube Events Partners with Fazzaco to Expand Reach to Wider Audience

Recently, Qube Events, a cutting-edge international events company announced partnership with Fazzaco. Qube Events, a cutting-edge international events company announced partnership with Fazzaco, a pioneering B2B forex information hub that provides up-to-date news and premium business content, to reach out to a broader audience. Qube Events was created to provide...

Comments / 0

Community Policy