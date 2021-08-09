Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Humane Animal Rescue Of Pittsburgh Hosting Dog Food Distribution Event

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2polDS_0bMURTz200

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is holding another dog food distribution event.

It’ll be held Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Side location. Owners in need can drive up, and employees will load each vehicle with free food.

At the last distribution event in April, more than 10,000 pounds of dog food was distributed.

If you want to make a donation, you can learn how to here .

Comments / 1

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Pets & Animals
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Food#Animal Rescue#Food Distribution#Kdka#Kdka Tv News Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Dogs And Their Owners Experiencing Separation Anxiety As Workers Return To Office

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For many residents of the southland, one of the silver linings of the pandemic was new dog ownership, but as COVID-19 related safety protocols are being lifted and people are returning to work outside the home, many pups and their owners are experiencing separation anxiety. “Dogs are very emotional creatures,” Janine Pierce, a dog trainer and owner of J9’s K9s in Canoga Park. Pierce, who helps dog owners navigate the often complex relationship between pet and owner, said that she’s been seeing approximately 200 dogs a week lately, with the past six weeks being the busiest she’s ever been. (Photo...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

United Way Seeks 1,000 Volunteers For Week Of Caring

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – United Way is looking to recruit 1,000 volunteers for more than 100 projects to help neighbors in need. United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is hosting their second regional week of caring from Sept. 10-18. You can learn more and register to become a volunteer online.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

‘I Just Want To Protect The Children:’ As The School Year Approaches, Experts Recommend Masks As Delta Variant Surges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The news this week about the Delta Variant of the coronavirus and children has been disconcerting to families, to say the least. Children are coming down with the virus in big numbers and some to the point of being hospitalized. The CEO of the Ellison Institute of Transformative Medicine and a CBS Medical Expert Dr. David Agus calls the surge in kids getting sick, dramatic. “When I say dramatic it is very very significant the numbers,” Dr. Agus says. “The good is most of them are not very ill and most of them are not hospitalized, although,...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

City’s Community Health And Safety Office Launches Website

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s newest office now has a website and tools available for residents. The Office of Community Health and Safety’s new site offers interactive tools to address your safety needs. That includes social service information and resources nd the Opioid Overdose Dashboard. To visit the new website, click here.
Marianna, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Accused Of Abandoning 3 Dogs At Washington County Home

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MARIANNA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is charged with abandoning several dogs at a local home. A neighbor told police she heard a dog at a home on First Street in the borough of Marianna, but that the owner hadn’t been home in two weeks. Police got a warrant and found three dogs living in squalor with no access to food or water. Humane officers took the dogs and their owner is now facing charges.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Barrel And Flow Fest Requiring COVID-19 Vaccines Or Negative Test

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Next month’s Barrel and Flow Fest is announcing new COVID-19 safety policies. Attendees must show proof they’re fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID test taken in the last 72 hours. Organizers say attendance and vendors will be kept to half capacity to allow for extra spacing. The Barrel Beer and Music Fest is also offering digital attendance options, including beer shipped to your door. The festival runs from Sept. 10-12 At SouthSide Works.
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

If Precautions Are Taken, Public Health Experts Say It Is Safe To Send Kids To School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They’re too young for the vaccine, and they’re susceptible to the Delta variant. As KDKA has been reporting, more and more children are ending up in the hospital with COVID-19. Now with schools opening in the next two weeks, many parents are asking: Is it safe to send them? The Delta variant is a new threat to young children, but public health experts and pediatricians say it’s safe to send your kids to school, provided everyone wears a mask. “More kids are getting sick with the Delta variant,” said Allegheny Health Network Pediatrician Dr. Ned Ketyer. “More kids are getting...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

August Wilson African-American Cultural Center Requiring Vaccines At Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Next month, anyone wanting to attend the jazz festival will need to be vaccinated or they won’t be allowed in. The August Wilson African-American Cultural Center has said anyone that wants to attend the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival must show that they have been vaccinated. The festival is taking place from September 17 through September 19. Once you purchase a ticket online, you’ll be able to upload documentation proving you have been vaccinated. Attendees will also need to bring their vaccine cards with them to the festival. Masks will also be required for everyone at any indoor event during the festival.
EducationPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

‘It’s A Desperate Situation:’ Parents Returning To Work Facing A Shortage Of Childcare Options

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the days of August tick by the desperation of a lot of families is growing over finding child care. Daycare waiting lists are common as parents try to get back to their offices. “I mean it’s a desperate situation,” says St Paul’s Preschool Director Mary Polley. “Parents have been looking, we have a waitlist of about 40 or 50 and we had to shut it off.” Diane Barber who heads up the Pennsylvania Child Care Association says, “We have a staffing crisis.” As a result, she says some child care centers are forced to keep some...
Swissvale, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man Refused Service By Bartender Starts Fire That Spreads To Swissvale Restaurant

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police say a man who was refused service by a bartender at D’s Six Pax and Dogz in Swissvale started a fire that spread to the restaurant, causing an estimated $30,000 in damage. Joseph Pepp from Crafton Heights is facing multiple arson-related charges in connection with Sunday’s fire. Police say the 28-year-old was nabbed Monday by the Wheeling Police Department during a narcotics investigation. (Photo: Allegheny County Police) According to police, the fire marshal determined that the fire was started in the recycling bin at the back of the building before spreading to a telephone pole then the back of the restaurant. Police say three other people who were inside at the time escaped unharmed. Investigators learned that an argument happened when the bartender wouldn’t serve Pepp and two others past closing time. Police say that Pepp then set the recycling bin on fire in retaliation. He’s currently behind bars in Moundsville, West Virginia awaiting extradition.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom Wants Stricter Security Measures On Pittsburgh’s New Scooters After Her Daughters Is Hospitalized

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Larimer mom is pleading for stricter safety measures surrounding the city of Pittsburgh’s new Spin e-scooters. “I was in pure panic, shock. It was like a mother’s worst nightmare, not knowing if your child was okay,” said Roneka Floyd The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police confirmed to KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that police will now track all incidents involving the new scooters. The change allows police to collect hard data on citations and injuries. They’re bright orange, easy to get rolling and caught 10-year-old Rhonay Edge’s eye. “I was just thinking, ‘hmm, I see everyone else doing it, why don’t I...
Carnegie, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Carnegie Museum Of Art Launching New Outdoor Summer Event Series

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Carnegie Museum of Art is bringing the museum “Inside Out” with music, dance, food trucks and more. The free event is happening Thursday night and on the next four Thursdays and Saturdays. Local DJs, dance companies and other arts organizations perform among the outdoor sculptures and seating on the steps at the back entrance of the museum in Oakland. There are also free crafts for kids and food trucks, and the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History are open if you want to purchase tickets to go inside. You can find more details online.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Department Sending 2nd Vaccine Dose Text Reminders To Wrong People

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As part of a new program to make sure vaccinated people are getting their second doses, the state is sending out text message reminders to more than a quarter-million Pennsylvanians. But some of those messages are going to the wrong people. If you’ve had one shot, the Health Department wants to make sure you’ve gotten your second, but KDKA found some of these texts are going to people who are already fully vaccinated. With the delta variant surging, the Health Department says it wants to make sure people are fully vaccinated. So this week, it’s starting to send out...
New Kensington, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Family Of Fallen New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw Helps Lower Burrell Police Get New K-9

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – The family of fallen New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw is still helping give back to police forces. In a post on Facebook, the Lower Burrell Police Department said the family and the foundation created in Brian’s name contributed to the department’s effort to pay for a new police dog. Officer Shaw was killed in the line of duty in 2017. The man who shot Officer Shaw was sentenced to death.
Penn, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Award-Winning Horse Reported Stolen From Property In Butler County Found Dead

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) – An award-winning horse that was reported stolen from a property in Penn Township has been found dead. Photo Credit: Penn Township Police A 14-year-old Haflinger mare named Val was found dead, the horse’s owner told KDKA. Brian Gratzer said a man found his horse on Tuesday at the bottom of a ravine near his property. Gratzer believes his horse jumped a fence after being chased by a pack of coyotes, who then attacked the 14-year-old horse. Val, who was reported missing on July 30, was named “Grand Champion Mare” at the Big Butler Fair last month.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Ross Township Daycare Evacuated After Tree Brings Down Live Wires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of little kids evacuated a daycare in Ross Township after part of a tree broke off and brought down live wires. Storms sheared a tree branch in half, ripping down live wires. The aftermath forced the Hiland Childcare Center to evacuate, but no one got injured. “Smoke, crackling, fire, things like that. So my program director Annie Miller got the kids and got them all out of the building,” said Evelyn Ruck, the executive director at Hiland Children’s Center. “This is where we come and this is why we practice fire drills. We came up to...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Hospitalizations At UPMC Children’s Almost Doubles In Days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In just a matter of days, the number of kids hospitalized with COVID at UPMC Children’s has nearly doubled. That’s why doctors are urging everyone to wear a mask and get the vaccine if they’re eligible, to keep those numbers down as kids head back to school in the next few weeks. “We’ve had 50 hospitalizations in the last month, including 20 in the last week,” said Dr. John Williams, the Division Chief of Infectious Diseases at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Just a few days ago, Dr. Williams said that number was at 30 COVID hospitalizations in the...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 2-Day Total Of 377 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 377 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 188 are confirmed and 189 are probable cases. There have been 7,417 total hospitalizations and 104,807 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,015. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information

Comments / 1

Community Policy