Humane Animal Rescue Of Pittsburgh Hosting Dog Food Distribution Event

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is holding another dog food distribution event.

It’ll be held Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Side location. Owners in need can drive up, and employees will load each vehicle with free food.

At the last distribution event in April, more than 10,000 pounds of dog food was distributed.

If you want to make a donation, you can learn how to here .