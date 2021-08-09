Cancel
Nutrimedy Announces First Patient Enrolled in Feasibility Study at University of Kansas Medical Center

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Boston-based Nutrimedy, a digital health companion for nutrition support, has announced that the first patient has been enrolled in a feasibility study in conjunction with the University of Kansas Medical Center to evaluate usability of the Nutrimedy digital health companion solution by individuals with heart failure that are remotely monitored with a device programmed with the Boston Scientific HeartLogic™ Heart Failure (HF) Diagnostic.

TheStreet

JNCCN Study Highlights Gaps In Patient Supportive Services At U.S. Cancer Centers

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research in the July 2021 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network indicates a need to increase substance use and mental health support capabilities at cancer centers across the United States. Past studies have determined that people diagnosed with cancer within the past decade have a higher prevalence for substance use disorders than those with no recent cancer diagnosis.[1][2] Researchers from the Mayo Clinic used the American Hospital Association, Area Health Resource File, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Hospital Compare databases to analyze the psychosocial support being offered by more than 1,000 cancer centers across America. They found that most centers offered mental health services (85.4%), but less than half offered chemical dependency services (45.5%), and even fewer offered both (44.1%).
Wexner Medical Center announces update to employee vaccine policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Due to the resurgent spread of COVID-19 and evolving variants that are highly contagious, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is adding the COVID-19 vaccine to its non-discretionary vaccine policy. This policy applies to all faculty, staff and students of The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center,...
Jersey Shore University Medical Center Now Offers Elite Regional Expertise in Orthopedic Oncology

Newswise — The care of cancer (sarcomas) of the bones and soft tissues requires the expertise of a highly specialized team. Jersey Shore University Medical Center is among two of the elite Hackensack Meridian Health locations in New Jersey to offer clinical expertise in the field of orthopedic oncology. And as part of John Theurer Cancer Center, patients have access to an entire sarcoma care team that is focused on precision therapies, research, trials and training.
TheStreet

Aurora Spine Corporation Announces First Patients In Multicenter Study Of ZIP® Interspinous Fixation Device

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced that the first patients have been enrolled into a pivotal multi-center study of its ZIP® Interspinous Fixation device for patients suffering from back pain due to symptomatic degenerative disc disease.
University Medical Center hosting vaccine clinics on Saturdays

U.S. health officials say the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been especially devastating in regions with low vaccinations rates like the South. So many organizations are putting together clinics making it easier and more convenient to get vaccinated. As the University of Alabama invites students back on campus for the...
HCMC Medical Clinics, Surgery Center, and Diagnostic Center Announce Changes to Visitation; Process for Obtaining Medical Records and Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

– With COVID-19 inpatient numbers continuing to rise and the positivity rate in Henry County and the region increasing, HCMC Medical Clinics, Surgery Center, and Diagnostic Center announce visitation changes. Additionally, Health Information Management or Medical Records announces changes to obtaining medical records. Effective immediately, the following visitation policies have...
Vanderbilt University Medical Center postpones non-urgent surgeries due to COVID spike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has postponed non-urgent surgeries due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, a report from News Channel 5 said. When asked how long operations are being postponed, Surgeon in Chief Dr. Seth Karp said “I would say until people decide that they’re willing to get vaccinated,” according to the report. Vanderbilt does not require surgery patients to be vaccinated, according to the report.
Angel Medical Center Announces New CEO

Angel Medical Center has a new CEO. Mission Health has named Clint Kendall the new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Office of the Macon County hospital. “I am excited to be in the community of Franklin and look forward to caring for the people of this area in my new role at Angel Medical Center. I hope to meet many of you in the coming months,” said Kendall in a press release.

