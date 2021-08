Just when you thought Marvel’s new shows streaming on Disney+ weren’t going to have much of an impact on the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki comes along and completely messes everything up by introducing the multiverse. Not only does it get you ready for the next Marvel movie, but it also prepares you for the entire next phase of the MCU, and the next season of Loki, and for the inevitability of our own death. And what better spend what precious time we have than by watching the Loki Honest Trailer.