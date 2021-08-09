NBC’s Olympics Announcers Are Really Good And Should Be Celebrated

There’s a lot to consider with discussions of Olympic ratings, from the Tokyo time zone to the events taking place a year later than planned and coming with local resistance, no spectators, and vaccination controversies. There’s also the general recent declines we’ve seen for many sports ratings and the dramatic changes to the streaming picture since 2016. With that in mind, one of the most important areas to consider may be the bottom line. NBC was expecting a record profit as of June, and while they’ve seen plenty of blows since then (including Simone Biles’ early exit from the gymnastics competitions; executives had previously cited her as an athlete they were focused on), a Bloomberg article from Gerry Smith published Friday says they’re still on track to make money despite audience declines (a 42 percent average night viewership drop from Rio 2016) that will require make-goods.