NBC’s Olympics Announcers Are Really Good And Should Be Celebrated
Before I potentially get roasted by everyone on here, I’ll preface the following article by clarifying NBC’s coverage of the Olympics was not perfect. Finding live versions of some of the biggest sports was complicated and spread out in too many places. I thought some of the Microsoft Teams product placement was a bit too aggressive. I hated how they split up the coverage of a few events in primetime, and, as always, NBC did way too many human interest stories, which reduces the number of competitors we get to see. It was frustrating at times. The announcers themselves, however, were really damn good, and we need to celebrate that.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0