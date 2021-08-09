Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Orange; Osceola A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Orange and northwestern Osceola Counties through 415 PM EDT At 328 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sea World, or near Celebration, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Orlando, Kissimmee, Ocoee, Winter Garden and Windermere. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH