Adams County, IN

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values from the upper 90s to 105. * WHERE...All of northern Indiana, portions of southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Today from noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat advisory conditions are likely again Wednesday and Thursday.

