Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 12:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins A strong thunderstorm is currently over the Prescott Airport through 100 PM MST At 1229 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Prescott Airport, or near Prescott Valley, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chino Valley, Prescott Airport and Williamson Valley. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 318 and 326. State Route 89A between mile markers 318 and 321. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH