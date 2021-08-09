Cancel
Mccreary County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McCreary; Pulaski; Wayne; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Wayne, southwestern Laurel, southeastern Pulaski, McCreary and Whitley Counties through 400 PM EDT At 315 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ritner, or 10 miles east of Monticello, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wiborg, Greenwood, Marshes Siding, Stearns and Alpine around 330 PM EDT. Whitley City, Beulah Heights and Parkers Lake around 335 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cumberland Falls S.P., Honeybee, Duckrun, Bounty, Youngs Creek, Krupp, Redbird, Bark Camp, Williamsburg, Walden, Clio, Deering, Goldbug, Rockholds, Faber, Wofford, Rye and Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

