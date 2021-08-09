Special Weather Statement issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Randolph County through 300 PM CDT At 227 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Crystal Lake, or 9 miles northeast of Roanoke, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Roanoke, Wedowee, Wadley, Woodland, Crystal Lake, Dickert, Napoleon, Tennant, Rock Mills, Big Springs, Paran, Roanoke Municipal Airport and Rock Stand. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH