The US and Western withdrawal from Afghanistan looks increasingly likely to leave a disaster behind
CNN — The US and Western withdrawal from Afghanistan looks increasingly likely to leave a disaster behind. The Taliban, the ultra-conservative Islamic militia that once harbored Osama bin Laden, has seized control of the northern city of Kunduz. It’s the first major Afghan city to fall to the insurgents since they began their offensive in May, and deals yet another blow to US claims the Afghan government will manage fine when all foreign troops leave.www.cnn.com
