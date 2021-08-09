Cancel
Real Estate

Rare Oceanside Estate In Nova Scotia Heading To Auction Starting At $2.6 Million

By Julia Brenner
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nova Scotia—Concierge Auctions, the largest luxury real estate auction marketplace in the world, will bring Whaleback Estate to auction on August 26, via the firm’s digital marketplace. According to listing agents Mariana Cowan and Ian Smith, the team opted to bring the 6,790-square-foot estate to auction because “the format drives healthy competition...auctions are used for virtually every ultra-luxury product there is–wine, cars, art–why not real estate?”

