Rare Oceanside Estate In Nova Scotia Heading To Auction Starting At $2.6 Million

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. CSFB set a C$85.00 price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a na rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.61.