The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max on Friday, and the early reviews for the DC movie have been exceptional. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% critics score. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "the exhilarating and emotional blockbuster that DC deserves." Many of the film's cast and crew have been reacting to the positive reviews, including director James Gunn. In fact, Gunn took to Twitter today to share the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score.