Illinois sports betting shows slight monthly drop, but revenues increase

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Despite a shortage of marquee sports to bet on this summer, Illinois sports gambling remained one of the top markets in June. Illinois bettors wagered more than $476 million during the month, down from $507.3 million in May. Despite the dip, Illinois sports betting still turned in the 3rd highest handle of active states. Handle is a sports betting term that means the amount of money wagered.

Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

DraftKings, FanDuel Pace Online Illinois Sports Betting Handle

Despite still suffering from the summer doldrums of the sports schedule, Illinois sports betting further established itself as a top market in June. Illinois bettors wagered $476.5 million during the month, down from $507.3 million in May. The total is the lowest amount bet in Illinois since November 2020. The state’s highest handle to date was $633.6 million in March.
Texas Statebasketballinsiders.com

Texas Sports Betting Guide

In this guide, we will help you find the best Texas sports betting site by providing research-backed recommendations for the top bookmakers that accept wagers from US residents. We’ll also help you understand the current legal status of sports betting in the Lone Star State and point out the obstacles...
Illinois Statecdcgamingreports.com

Illinois sports bets top $5 billion faster than any state in history

Wagering at Illinois sportsbooks slowed in June to below $500 million for the first time since December 2020 while revenue once again surged, as the effects of summer’s sports calendar and in-person registration requirements continued to be felt. Illinois managed to reach $5 billion in lifetime handle quicker than any...
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

Monthly State Revenue Report

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana’s monthly revenue report shows the state continues to exceed projections. The Indiana State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues totaled more than $1.3 billion last month, which was $65 million, or 5%, above the April revenue forecast. The agency says monthly collections from sales tax and corporate adjusted gross income tax came in above monthly estimates and are trending at multi-year highs.
Illinois Statebleachernation.com

Illinois In-Person Online Sports Betting Registration May End Soon

It’s not a given, but the requirement to register an Illinois online sports betting account in person may soon no longer be necessary. The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) recently published applications for three potential online only sports betting licenses for the state. If one is awarded to a qualified applicant, the in-person sports wagering account registration requirement will be lifted, the gaming board noted.
Illinois Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

New report ranks Illinois 45th for equitable school funding

(The Center Square) – Illinois placed 45th in a new WalletHub report ranking the states by their school districts’ equitability. That’s despite taxpayers spending among the highest amount on schools throughout the country. WalletHub ranked the equitability of each school district in each state based on two metrics: average household...
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

CT Lottery Selects Rush Street As State’s Final Sports Betting Skin

The Connecticut Lottery announced it will partner with Rush Street Interactive, making the brand the third and final CT sports betting skin. Rush Street Interactive joins DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook to round out the Connecticut sportsbook market. DraftKings partnered with the Mashantucket Pequot Indians in late 2020. FanDuel recently bumped Kambi out of its Connecticut betting agreement with the Mohegan Indians.
MLBWTOP

Sports Betting Line

L.A. Dodgers -170 at PHILADELPHIA +150. For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
GamblingAugusta Free Press

Biggest sports betting wins

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Large sport betting wins are not something we see so often when it comes to gambling-casino wins are always one step ahead. However, with the legalization of sports betting in many more multiple states of the U.S. and further afield, you can understand how for this very reason, many more winners are to be announced moving forward.
Illinois Statewjbc.com

Illinois gas prices slightly down over the week

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois gas prices are averaging $3.33 a gallon, which is down 2.7 cents compared to last week. According to GasBuddy, prices in the state are still up 5.7 cents compared to last month and $1.05 compared to this time last year. GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station...
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

BetMGM, Cheddar News partner for sports betting/financial info show

BetMGM Monday announced it’s partnering with Cheddar News to launch a weekly program examining the juxtaposition between sports betting and financial markets. Cheddar Bets, slated to premiere Aug. 19 on the digital-first news network, will discuss the week’s sporting events through sports gaming’s impact on Wall Street. “As BetMGM continues...
Illinois StateJacksonville Journal Courier

Foreclosure activity declines slightly in July across Illinois

A new report from ATTOM shows July 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Market activity, which shows there were a total of 12,483 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — which includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — down 4% from June but up 40% from 2020. "The end of the government's...
Illinois Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

Illinois’ ‘Vax Verify’ program ‘worst yet,’ national group says

(The Center Square) – A digital civil rights group says Illinois’ “Vax Verify” program is a step in the wrong direction, and the worst they’ve seen yet. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the new digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate Wednesday. “As more businesses, events, organizations, and others require proof...
Illinois Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

U.S. Census: All but 15 Illinois counties shrink

(The Center Square) – All but 15 of Illinois’ counties lost population over the past ten years, according to the latest U.S. Census data released Thursday. Census data released earlier this year was only by state totals, not data on a local level. The outcome for Illinois was the state losing one congressional seat because of population decline. More detailed data was released Thursday by the U.S. Census.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture: State crops weathering drought

(The Center Square) – Despite some rain in the past month, parts of Iowa, including the northwest and east-central regions, have returned to “extreme drought” conditions in the past week, state officials report. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig told The Center Square in a phone interview the state hadn’t...

