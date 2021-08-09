Illinois sports betting shows slight monthly drop, but revenues increase
(The Center Square) – Despite a shortage of marquee sports to bet on this summer, Illinois sports gambling remained one of the top markets in June. Illinois bettors wagered more than $476 million during the month, down from $507.3 million in May. Despite the dip, Illinois sports betting still turned in the 3rd highest handle of active states. Handle is a sports betting term that means the amount of money wagered.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
