Daytime Closures on 5th, 6th, Brown, Garfield, and Santiago Streets August 10 – 13, 2021

Starting Tuesday, August 10th through Friday, August 13, 2021, the following streets will be closed to through traffic to accommodate paving work for the Santa Ana Boulevard and 5th Street Protected Bike Lanes project:

August 12th on 5th Street between Ross and Mortimer Streets Friday, August 13th on Brown, Garfield, East 6th, and Santiago Streets

Closures in non-residential areas will be from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in residential areas will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to driveways will be provided.

We recommend using alternate routes or plan for possible delays since these lane reductions will impact traffic flow. Please follow detour signs. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for understanding.