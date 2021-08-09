Flyers sign goaltender Carter Hart to three-year, $11.9M extension

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier reports stating the Philadelphia Flyers were on the verge of signing goaltender Carter Hart to a three-year extension were accurate.

Per the Flyers website, Hart officially put pen to paper on his three-year extension worth $11.9 million. It carries an annual average value of $3.979 million. The 22-year-old was a restricted free agent before Monday's development but is now locked down through 2023-24.

Hart struggled during the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season, posting a record of 9-11-5 with a career-worst 3.67 goals-against average in 27 appearances and 25 starts. According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), he missed the last 12 games of the campaign due to a sprained left knee.

Hart went 24-13-3 during the 2019-20 season.

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher blamed the defense as a whole rather than just Hart for the goalie's rocky 2020-21 season, but Hart will have to compete for the starting job this fall. The Flyers signed former San Jose Sharks starter Martin Jones in late July.

Philadelphia missed the playoffs this past spring.