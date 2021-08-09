Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Primer And Tight End Scouting Report

Peachtree Hoops NBA Draft scouting report series winds down with a look at Kai Jones out of Texas. At the end of the day, the primary purpose of the NBA Draft is to find upside. There are a number of avenues toward acquiring good players, but to find franchise-changing talent, the most straightforward path is to simply draft it. Statistically, the best talent tends to come from the very top of the draft, but talent can be found anywhere, albeit with more risk and lower probability of success.