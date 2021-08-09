Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kentucky wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight avoids DUI conviction

By Nick Roush
kentuckysportsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJovon Bouknight’s legal case has been settled following an offseason arrest in Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky wide receivers coach plead guilty to two charges Monday morning, driving at least 26 miles over the speed limit and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle. According to court reports obtained by ABC36, Bouknight’s DUI charge was dismissed for refusing to submit to a sobriety test. His driver’s license will still be suspended for the normal duration of a DUI conviction.

kentuckysportsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Northern Kentucky#American Football#Dui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Ravens sign wide receiver, waive defensive end

The Baltimore Ravens have had their depth tested early during 2021 training camp due to absences and injuries. They team has been hit especially hard at the wide receiver position, where Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, and Miles Boykin have all dealt with or are dealing with some type of injury.
NFLFanSided

The greatest No. 2 wide receiver in Arizona Cardinals history

Sharing the field with a future Hall of Famer did nothing to prevent Anquan Boldin from making his mark with the Arizona Cardinals. Living in the shadow of the greatest wide receiver in Arizona Cardinals history could not have been easy for Anquan Boldin. The Cards’ second-round draft pick in...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Saints speedy wide receiver Deonte Harris was arrested on DUI charges

Former small school standout Deonte Harris was arrested on DUI charges back on July 16th, according to police documents. The 5’6 wide receiver/return man from Assumption College was busted on July 16th, 2021 at 1:27 am for driving under the influence of alcohol according to a report. This is not...
NFLPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons sign wide receiver J’Mon Moore

The Falcons announced the signing of wide receiver J’Mon Moore on Friday afternoon. As a rookie in 2018, Moore played in 12 games for the Green Bay Packers, who drafted him out of Missouri in the fourth round that year (133rd overall). He caught two passes for 15 yards and returned four kickoffs for a 25.5-yard average.
NFLPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons work out 3 punters, wide receiver

The Falcons worked out three punters and a wide receiver, according to the NFL’s transaction listing for Monday. Punters Cameron Nizialek (Georgia), Colby Wadman (California-Davis) and Matt Wile (Michigan) worked out for the team along with wide receiver Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State). The Falcons have two punters on the roster...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Consensus Top 10 Devy Wide Receivers

With just about a month until the first game of the college football season, the NFL Draft Bible team has been putting the final touches on our positional devy rankings. We will have weekly updates throughout the season, helping to prepare you for your devy and C2C leagues. Some of these may come as a surprise, but our rankings are a consensus of some of the best minds in the industry.
Indiana Statecrimsonquarry.com

Indiana football position preview: Wide receiver

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of previews Crimson Quarry will publish in the coming weeks looking at each of IU’s position groups entering the 2021 season. Ohio State might be able to lay claim to having the best wide receiver duo in the entire country in 2021, with Chris Olave (50 receptions for 729 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020) and Garrett Wilson (43/723/6) – prepare yourself for all the oxygen that will be devoted to the Buckeyes’ receiving corps on FOX this year – but Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle is the reigning Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year, which is awarded to the best receiver in the Big Ten.
Basketballkentuckysportsradio.com

Chris Livingston schedules commitment for October 15

2022 five-star wing Chris Livingston is nearing a final decision, with an announcement officially scheduled for October 15. The 6-foot-6 small forward out of Akron, OH announced his decision date on social media late Tuesday evening. “I will be announcing my pro route/college decision on my birthday October 15 this...
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Kentucky’s Rahsaan Lewis Emerges as Deep Threat at Wide Receiver

The Kentucky Wildcats plugged plenty of holes on the offense this offseason. Will Levis and Wan’Dale Robinson could become immediate game-changers in the passing game. There’s still one thing missing: a deep threat at wide receiver. Rahsaan Lewis could solve Kentucky’s problem. Lewis is by no means a household name...
College Sports247Sports

Neal Brown remembers Bobby Bowden

When you're around the game and as storied of an icon as Bobby Bowden, you're going to cross paths with a lot of people. Coaches across the country - of multiple generations - have shared stories since the passing of the college football legend. On Tuesday, West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown did the same, taking a couple of moments to speak about Bowden in the video above.
Louisville, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

Dino Gaudio says Chris Mack threatened to pull Louisville players’ scholarships after missing NCAA Tournament

New court documents accuse Louisville basketball head coach Chris Mack of threatening to pull players’ scholarships after the team failed to make the NCAA Tournament, among other details emerging from former assistant coach Dino Gaudio’s extortion case. According to the report by WDRB’s Marcus Green and Travis Ragsdale, Mack’s threat...
Louisville, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

KSR Today: QB battle heating up, Chris Mack has another bad day

Good morning, folks! Is it just me or is there a new Louisville Athletics controversy every 4-6 months? Let’s get right into the biggest news you need to know to start your day. Big Dog spilling secrets?. By now, we all know that Vince Marrow isn’t one to mince words...
Oklahoma Stateocolly.com

2021 position breakdown: Wide receivers

For the first time in three or more seasons Oklahoma State doesn’t know who its top wide receiver will be. Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner have both left the school for professional endeavors in the NFL. Leaving OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn on the search for a new X, Y and Z-receivers.
NFLkentuckysportsradio.com

Pittsburgh Steelers waive injured Calvin Taylor

NFL teams continue to mold their rosters as the preseason rolls on. Former Kentucky defensive end Calvin Taylor was waived by the Steelers today to make room for offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon, but that doesn’t necessarily mean his time in Pittsburgh is over. Taylor is injured, so if he clears waivers, he will revert to the Steelers’ Reserve/Injured list and can rejoin the practice squad once he’s healthy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy