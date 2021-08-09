Kentucky wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight avoids DUI conviction
Jovon Bouknight’s legal case has been settled following an offseason arrest in Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky wide receivers coach plead guilty to two charges Monday morning, driving at least 26 miles over the speed limit and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle. According to court reports obtained by ABC36, Bouknight’s DUI charge was dismissed for refusing to submit to a sobriety test. His driver’s license will still be suspended for the normal duration of a DUI conviction.kentuckysportsradio.com
