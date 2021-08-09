FOX Sports Goes the Distance with First-Ever MLB at Field of Dreams Broadcast

Joe Buck is married to Michelle Beisner, a journalist who works for ESPN and serves as the host for Monday Night Countdown and Monday Night Football, according to her Instagram bio. Before becoming a sports reporter, Beisner tried out for the Denver Broncos cheerleading squad, and made the team in 1997, according to ESPN Press Room. Trained in acting and dancing, Beisner served as the cheerleading captain for four of her six years with the team. During that time, Beisner also tried to break into the entertainment industry, and was even cast in a couple of movies. According to her IMDb page, she has five credits to her name, including a role as a "party girl" in the 1999 hit film, "Any Given Sunday."