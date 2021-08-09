Cancel
FOX Sports Goes the Distance with First-Ever MLB at Field of Dreams Broadcast

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial Pregame Show Originates Live from Dyersville, Iowa. Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas Enter Roving Reporter Roles for “A Dream Fulfilled”. New York – For the first time ever, FOX Sports and Major League Baseball tap into the compelling recollections from the Academy Award®-nominated film from Universal Pictures, Field of Dreams, to deliver a regular-season matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. MLB AT FIELD OF DREAMS PRESENTED BY GEICO airs live from the site of the American movie classic Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6:00 PM ET on FOX.

