CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of Sunoco’s massive spill of drilling fluid at its Mariner East 2 pipeline construction site near Marsh Creek State Park. On August 10, 2020, Sunoco spilled approximately 8,000 gallons of industrial waste, impacting Marsh Creek Lake, two tributaries, and a wetland; moreover, approximately 20,000 gallons of drilling fluid remain unaccounted for at the site. One day after the spill, Sunoco experienced a significant subsidence (sinkhole) at this same location, referred to as HDD-290; one of many Horizontal direction drilling (HDD) sites with a history of drilling mishaps and recklessness.