It's shaping up to a full house for Ludacris now that his wife has given birth. The rapper has been busy with his film and Rap careers, as well as holding down his duties as a husband and father of three, but now he's added another Bridges to the mix. The Atlanta icon and his wife, Eudoxie, have expanded their brood and shared on Monday (August 9) that they have welcomed their latest addition to the family: a baby girl.