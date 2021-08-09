Cancel
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Ohio State Offensive Lineman Malcolm Pridgeon

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have signed another Buckeye. The Steelers announced Monday that they had signed former Ohio State offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon. He joins two of his former Ohio State teammates that have also signed with the Steelers this offseason – quarterback Dwayne Haskins and tight end Marcus Baugh – as well as defensive line stalwart Cam Heyward as Buckeyes on the Steelers' roster.

#American Football#Pittsburgh Steelers Sign#Ohio State Offensive#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Texans
