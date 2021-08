Lisa Rinna believes Erika Girardi was mostly in the dark about her estranged husband Tom Girardi's alleged shady financial dealings. On Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen Wednesday, Lisa, 58, addressed her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar's legal controversies, which are now playing out on the reality show. As host Cohen asked fans at home to weigh in on how much they think Erika knew of the alleged crimes, he also gauged Rinna's opinion on whether Erika, 50, was in on any of it.