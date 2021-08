It’s been a long time coming since first going into lockdown. A year and a half later, us leading ladies are becoming absolute pros at working and thriving from home. But not all of us are waking up feeling fabulous; if you find yourself feeling drained or overwhelmed, you are not alone. During the Covid-19 crisis, I have found that daily, positive affirmations can not only alleviate stress, but can increase productivity and support overall wellness and self-care. Whether it’s with a few empowering words or a cup of coffee, now is the time to affirm yourself and live a life filled with love, joy & fulfillment!