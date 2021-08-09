Cancel
Chicago, IL

Man charged with pistol-whipping attacks on CTA Blue Line

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

Darren Muldrow was charged with two felony counts each of aggravated battery to a transit employee and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to Chicago police.

Chicago, IL
