You could call it a very modern rescue. New Jersey woman Minnie John got quite the surprise when Modern Family star Julie Bowen came to her aid during an August 2 trip to Utah’s Arches National Park. John was hiking with her husband and son when she started feeling dizzy. She decided to allow her family to go ahead without her on the hike. However, while the two were out of sight, John fainted and hit her nose on the rock.