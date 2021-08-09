Lamborghini Reviving Countach

We've come across a great number of replica cars over the years, some better than others. We've seen replicas of the Batmobile, replicas of Formula One cars, and dodgy classic Ferrari replicas too. Often, these are based on boring everyday cars and are created in order to fulfill an otherwise unattainable fantasy, but sometimes they're built for profit. We're not entirely sure if that's the case here, but the McLaren F1 replica you see below was for sale on eBay UK. Take a look at the pictures and try to guess what underpins this thing, which the owner had listed with a reserve of £51,000 (approximately $70,000).