Lamborghini Reviving Countach
If you were a testosterone-addled boy back in the 1970s, odds were good you had a poster of Farah Fawcett on your wall. The other popular alternative was the Lamborghini Countach. If anything, the Italian supercar remained popular far longer than the American actress. Hard as it is to imagine, the supercar is set to make a comeback — but it’s going to be a very different vehicle from the one that captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world when it debuted a half-century back.www.thedetroitbureau.com
Comments / 0