The Savannah African Art Museum is looking forward to hosting three engaging workshops to round out its educational summer programming. The first event, “2020-2021 What’s on Your Mind?”, is a visual storytelling workshop for children (ages 6 and older) as they prepare to return to school. It is a platform to creatively express their thoughts about their experiences of the past 16 months -- what was good and challenging about it and how they see the future. Due to its popularity and a high response rate, this workshop will be held twice on Saturday, July 31, in the museum’s garden at 201 E. 37th St. in Savannah. The first session is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and the second session is from 1-2:30 p.m.