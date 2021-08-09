Thought Leaders: Does My New Limited Liability Company Need An Operating Agreement?
An operating agreement is one of a Limited Liability Company’s most important documents. Although most states don’t legally require an operating agreement, all LLC’s should have one, particularly when there is more than one member. Although different kinds of ventures will focus on different topics in their agreements (LLC’s that own property vs. those that run a business for example) there are few key provisions that every operating agreement should cover.bizwest.com
