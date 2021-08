Intel’s latest 3rd generation Xeon Scalable and W3300 server CPUs just got Noctua’s cooling support officialized. A total of 4 CPU coolers alongside a separate mounting kit is being introduced this time around which is the NH-U14S DX-4189, NH-U12S DX-4189, NH-U9 DX-4189, and NH-D9 DX-4189 4U which you may already know, the 4189 is codenamed the same way as Intel’s latest Ice Lake-based LGA4189 Xeon CPU. These are made to cool the beastly server-grade chip with the enclosure staying low on fan noise but getting all the airflows it needs. Talking about the mounting kit, the NM-i4189 mounting kit allows Noctua’s DX-3647 and TR4-SP3 series coolers to be installed on LGA4189, basically, a compatibility kit in simpler terms.