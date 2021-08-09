Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden administration rolls back DeVos rule limiting state authority over student loan companies

By Danielle Douglas-Gabriel
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Education Department on Monday scrapped a Trump-era policy of shielding companies that manage its $1.5 trillion student loan portfolio from state regulation. Instead, the department is encouraging states to work with the federal agency to protect borrowers and hold loan servicers accountable. The agency issued guidance clarifying that while federal law does preempt state regulation in some instances, states can go after servicers for deceptive practices, payment errors and other consumer protection matters.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Devos
Person
Virginia Foxx
Person
Maura Healey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Application#Federal Student Loans#Student Borrowers#The Education Department#Trump#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Collegesthewestsidegazette.com

Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause But Advocates Want It Gone

Proponents of student debt cancelation applaud the Biden Administration’s extension of the pause on student loan payments but want the president to take action and cancel the debt. Written By Anoa Changa. (Source NewsOne):. Learning from the eviction moratorium crisis, the Biden administration got a jump on the federal student...
CollegesEssence

Biden Administration Will Not Extend Student Loan Repayment Moratorium Beyond January 2022

The Department of Education has indicated that this pandemic reprieve, ending on January 31, 2022, will be the last extension of its kind. On Friday, the Biden administration extended the federal student loan payment moratorium until January 31, 2022, which originally had been slated to expire on September 30, 2021. The Department of Education has indicated that this pandemic reprieve will be the last extension of its kind.
EducationMother Jones

Happy Friday: Biden Extended Student Debt Relief Through January

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. As my co-worker just wrote in Slack, Thank gawwwwd. The Biden administration announced on Friday it will extend student debt relief until the end of January. This action is a reprieve...
Congress & CourtsInternational Business Times

Biden Administration Backs Stricter Cryptocurrency Regulations

President Biden said he would back an amendment to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill concerning how cryptocurrency transactions would be taxed. The bill was written by Sens. Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Rob Portman, R-Ohio., and Mark Warner, D-Va., and is designed to set a broader definition of what a broker is and potentially subject crypto investors to higher taxes.
Educationwisconsinexaminer.com

Biden extends freeze on student loan payments to Jan. 31

WASHINGTON—The Biden administration announced Friday afternoon that it is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments until January of next year, as the delta variant of the coronavirus surges across the country. “As our nation’s economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this final extension will give students...
EducationPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Biden administration has canceled $1.5B in student loan debt so far: Who could benefit next

President Joe Biden campaigned on canceling $10,000 worth of student loan debt for most borrowers, but just a fraction of Americans with college debt have qualified for debt relief so far. While widespread cancellation may still be out of reach, thousands of student loan borrowers who were misled about the value of their education have had their student loans forgiven since Biden took office.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration rolls out clean car goals

The Biden administration on Thursday set a goal of making half of new vehicle sales in this country electric by 2030 and released new details on shorter-term proposals intended to push the market toward emission-free vehicles. In the short term, the administration is proposing to increase the stringency of standards...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi disputes Biden's power to forgive student loans

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) said that President Biden does not have the legal authority to unilaterally forgive federal student loans, breaking from fellow Democratic leaders. During a Wednesday press conference, Pelosi argued that Biden can only delay or pause student loan debt by executive order, not cancel it entirely. “He...
POTUSNew York Post

Nancy Pelosi says Biden cannot cancel Americans’ student loans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disputed the notion that President Biden has the authority to unilaterally ​cancel students’ federal loans.​. “People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness,” Pelosi said during her weekly news conference on Wednesday. “He does not. He can postpone, he...
Posted by
Reuters

Private student loans can be tossed in bankruptcy, appeals court rules

(Reuters) - A New York-based federal appeals court on Thursday said that private student loans are not protected from discharge in bankruptcy. In a 21-page decision, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Elizabeth Stong’s refusal to dismiss a lawsuit against student loan servicer Navient Solutions LLC accusing it of violating a prior court order discharging a borrower’s loans.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Federal judge says Biden administration engaged in 'gamesmanship' by renewing the COVID pandemic eviction moratorium despite legal questions

A federal judge in Washington on Monday accused the Biden administration of using legal 'gamesmanship' in renewing a moratorium on evictions despite an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who previously declared the nationwide ban to be illegal, said she was skeptical of the new Centers for...

Comments / 1

Community Policy