What a weekend the music gods have planned for you; it's the kind that makes us wish we could be in more places at once (and have an endless supply of cash), especially Friday night when Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Alanis Morissette and Christian Death all play in different parts of North Texas at the same time. The decisions don't get any easier over the weekend either with local favorites Kyoto Lo-Fi, The Wee-Beasties and Frozen Soul playing in different parts of town. And just wait until you see what's happening Sunday. Tough decisions indeed, but we'll help you sort things out.