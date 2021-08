With his The Suicide Squad set to tear up big screens and streaming screens starting this week, James Gunn has been hitting the press circuit to not only discuss the film but also other upcoming projects (like The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special)- but the television topic that caught our eye (no surprise) were the updates he had to offer about the upcoming John Cena-starring spinoff series for HBO Max, Peacemaker. Expected to premiere this January, Gunn spoke with the fine folks over at Collider about The Suicide Squad when he also dropped these details on the story, production, editing process, and episode runtimes.