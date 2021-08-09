Cancel
Batesburg-leesville, SC

Batesburg man arrested on child porn charges

Lexington County Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSC Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday the arrest of Christopher Jesus Ruiz, 19, of Batesburg, on 14 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office made the arrest. Investigators with the SC Attorney General's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

