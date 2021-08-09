Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

How the West could topple the ayatollahs

By John Bolton
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson is facing critical decisions on Iran. On July 30, an Iranian drone attacked the tanker Mercer Street, off Oman, murdering a British citizen. UK and US forces nearby, on high alert, subsequently foiled an Iranian attempted tanker hijacking. Last week, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei installed his protégé, torturer and executioner Ebrahim Raisi, as Iran’s new president, thereby reaffirming that its Islamic Revolution has not moderated.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#European Union#Iranian#British#Supreme#Trump#The Gulf Arab#Quds Force#Taliban#Al Qaeda#Western#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi names anti-Western hardliner as new foreign minister

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi named an anti-Western diplomat as foreign minister on Wednesday as Iran and six world powers seek to restore their 2015 nuclear deal. Raisi, a hardliner under Western sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses when he was a judge, was sworn into office...
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

The real 'Iran deal' should be with the people of Iran

My 88-year-old, Iranian-born Muslim mother occasionally says a prayer for her Baha’i dentist, Dr. Youssef Abbasian, who was murdered in 1980 on orders of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic regime in Iran. The persecution of Iran’s Baha’i community continues today, denying them basic human rights such as practicing their faith freely or even getting an education.
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Latest: NATO envoys meet on Taliban blitz in Afghanistan

BRUSSELS — NATO envoys were meeting Friday in Brussels to discuss developments in Afghanistan amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation in the wake of the relentless Taliban offensive there. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and 30 national ambassadors were taking part in the meeting in Brussels, according to a NATO official...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Iran Slams British, Russian Envoys Over Tehran Conference Photo

Iran has summoned the Russian and British ambassadors after a photograph was posted on the Russian Embassy's Twitter account commemorating a historic meeting of allied leaders in Tehran during World War II. State media reported on August 12 that Iran's Foreign Ministry had "invited" Ambassadors Levan Dzhagaryan and Simon Shercliff...
WorldTelegraph

The West is choosing to lose - in Afghanistan and beyond

My friends have said I’m angry and taking the withdrawal from Afghanistan personally. They’re right. We weren’t forced out and the losses we sustained in the early years had abated to such an extent that the last British soldier killed in combat died in 2013. We chose to leave. That’s...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
Congress & Courtsspeaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman Ron Kind

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman Ron Kind of Wisconsin:. “For 26 years, the people of western Wisconsin have had a committed and effective champion in Congressman Ron Kind. “As a longtime Member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, Congressman...
MilitaryABC News

Taliban fighters executing surrendering troops, which could amount to war crimes, U.S. officials say

As Taliban forces advance on more provincial capitals, the U.S. is warning that its fighters are committing atrocities that could amount to war crimes. The State Department will also begin reducing its staff levels at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, due to the "evolving security situation," State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Thursday. To facilitate this decision, the Pentagon "will temporarily deploy additional personnel to Hamid Karzai International Airport."
POTUSMSNBC

Trump may end up in prison! Senate is probing into Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election

The former Georgia U.S. Attorney, who was forced to resign two days after Trump’s infamous call asking Georgia’s Secretary of State to find him votes, testified he resigned after DOJ officials warned him 'Trump intended to fire him for refusing to say that widespread voter fraud had been found' in the state, according to reporting by The New York Times. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Paul Butler to discuss the latest update in the Senate probe on Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 11, 2021.
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border.

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border. Some migrants claim that authorities are flying them to southern Mexico, where they are then taken to the Guatemalan border regardless of their country of origin, amid a pandemic-related ban on asylum at the US southern border.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

The media finally comes for Team Biden's 'incoherent' border plan

The numbers are staggering and nothing like we've seen at the U.S.-Mexico border in 20-plus years: More than 210,000 illegal migrants were encountered in July, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). For context, in July 2019, CBP encountered 81,000 individuals attempting to illegally cross the border; in July 2020, that number was just 40,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy