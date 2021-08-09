Brad Allan, Shang-Chi Stunt Coordinator And Jackie Chan Stuntman, Dies At 48
Bradley James Allan, Australian stuntman, stunt coordinator, and actor has died at the age of 48. Allan was a famous member of Hollywood's stuntwork world, having been a member of Jackie Chan's stunt team for years; he is also the supervising stunt coordinator and second-unit director on Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the martial arts action epic hitting theaters in September. Jackie Chan shared the news of Bradley James Allan's passing on his personal website, stating that "A fourth generation JC Stunt team member, Bradley James Allan, also passed away from illness….". At the time of writing this, no specifics on that supposed illness have been given.comicbook.com
