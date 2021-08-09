Brad Allan, Shang-Chi Stunt Coordinator And Jackie Chan Stuntman, Dies At 48

It's been several years since Sherlock last went off the air, but the buzzworthy and polarizing BBC series still manages to be a topic of conversation in the time since. The series saw Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and John Watson (Martin Freeman) traveling throughout the modern day to solve an array of mysteries, elements of which have already taken on a different meaning in hindsight. Among them is the series' second episode, "The Blind Banker", an episode that has been criticized due to its stereotypical portrayal of Asian characters. Crazy Rich Asians and Marvel's Eternals star Gemma Chan, who appeared in the episode as Soo Lin Yao, recently addressed the problematic aspects of the episode in an interview with British Vogue.