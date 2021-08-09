Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Brad Allan, Shang-Chi Stunt Coordinator And Jackie Chan Stuntman, Dies At 48

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradley James Allan, Australian stuntman, stunt coordinator, and actor has died at the age of 48. Allan was a famous member of Hollywood's stuntwork world, having been a member of Jackie Chan's stunt team for years; he is also the supervising stunt coordinator and second-unit director on Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the martial arts action epic hitting theaters in September. Jackie Chan shared the news of Bradley James Allan's passing on his personal website, stating that "A fourth generation JC Stunt team member, Bradley James Allan, also passed away from illness….". At the time of writing this, no specifics on that supposed illness have been given.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Allan
Person
Jackie Chan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Australian#Chinese#Jc Stunt Team#Avatar#World#Wonder Woman#Non Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
Place
Melbourne
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Jackie Chan's Proteges Die Within Days of One Another

Two stunt performers who learned their craft under Jackie Chan died within days of each other. Yang Sheng, who worked with Chan in Police Story, died on July 28 at 58. Bradley James Allan, who fought with Chan in Gorgeous, died on Saturday at 48. Chan remembered their work in a blog post on Saturday, calling the past few days a "very difficult and sad time for me."
MoviesMovieWeb

Shang-Chi Fights Razor Fist in Latest Look at The Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu cuts a super-heroic figure in several new images from the upcoming Marvel outing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie will mark the introduction of the MCU's newest superhero, a highly skilled martial artist, along with a new world of dragons, magic and the nefarious Ten Rings organization.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Shang-Chi writer says The Mandarin is not the villain people are expecting

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has already introduced us to one version of The Mandarin, but that guy turned out to be an imposter called Trevor. Now though, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to introduce the real Mandarin, played by veteran actor Tony Leung, and according to the writer he won’t be the villain fans are expecting.
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Jahnel Curfman interview: ‘Cobra Kai’ stunt coordinator

“To be nominated in the first ever stunt performance category for the Emmys,” says “Cobra Kai” stunt coordinator and performer Jahnel Curfman, “is definitely an honor!” “It is one of those things that some people have been striving for years with the Oscars,” she explains. “We have yet to be recognized by the Academy when it comes to film, so for the Emmys to do it with our performance on television, hopefully sends a message.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Curfman above.
TV ShowsNewsweek

20 Movies and TV Shows Where Stunt Actors Died During Filming

Stunt actors are the backbone of action movies, and can bring excitement, danger and drama to a film or TV series. However, while we're watching their stunts unfold on screen, we might forget that the danger is extremely real, and sometimes, the worst can happen on set. While stunt actors...
TV SeriesComicBook

Sherlock Actor Comments on Controversial Episode

It's been several years since Sherlock last went off the air, but the buzzworthy and polarizing BBC series still manages to be a topic of conversation in the time since. The series saw Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and John Watson (Martin Freeman) traveling throughout the modern day to solve an array of mysteries, elements of which have already taken on a different meaning in hindsight. Among them is the series' second episode, "The Blind Banker", an episode that has been criticized due to its stereotypical portrayal of Asian characters. Crazy Rich Asians and Marvel's Eternals star Gemma Chan, who appeared in the episode as Soo Lin Yao, recently addressed the problematic aspects of the episode in an interview with British Vogue.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

New images from Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

With Black Widow now in the rear-view mirror, Marvel Studios is turning its marketing focus to the next chapter of the MCU, the Simu Liu-led Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and thanks to Empire we’ve got a couple of new stills from the movie which feature Liu’s titular hero Shang-Chi along with the villainous Razor Fist, played by Florian Munteanu.
TV & VideosComicBook

Rumpelstiltskin Actor Jay Pickett Dies on Movie Set at 60

Veteran actor and soap opera star Jay Pickett has reportedly passed away at the age of 60. The actor is best known for his work on Rumpelstiltskin, as well as soap operas such as Port Charles, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Pickett's death, which happened on July 30, 2021, reportedly occurred on the set of a Western film he was filming titled Treasure Valley. The news was confirmed on the film's official Facebook page, in a post from costar Travis Mills. The exact cause of death is currently unknown, but he reportedly was sitting on a horse when the death occurred.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Maddox Jolie-Pitt 'Feels He Owes His Life' To Angelina Jolie, Finds It 'Difficult' To Get Past 'What Happened' With Estranged Dad Brad Pitt

Maddox Jolie-Pitt is only 20, but he’s already lived a storied life. Adopted as an infant from a Cambodian orphanage by Angelina Jolie (and later by her then-partner, Brad Pitt) he grew up as Hollywood royalty, only to see his parents’ fairy-tale marriage implode in the wake of his alleged physical altercation with the actor on a private plane in 2016.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger Only Dies As A Human In 1 Of His Movies

An unwritten rule of thumb is that action heroes tend to be indestructible. They can be beaten, stabbed, shot, fall from great heights, get run over and much more, but the only superficial damage they’ll sport is typically a torn shirt that allows them to show off the jacked physique they’d worked so hard to acquire.
MoviesKATU.com

"The Suicide Squad" actress Mayling Ng!

Today Kara talked with one of the stars of the super hero action film "The Suicide Squad", Mayling Ng! Mayling is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been said she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of Warworld ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn and Javelin in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!
MoviesMovieWeb

Shang-Chi Payoff Poster Unleashes the Power of the Ten Rings

This morning, the official Marvel platforms had shared another new movie poster for the upcoming film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. With less than a month to go until the film releases in theaters, Marvel is definitely going all out with promoting the new film. Marvel Studios released the new poster for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings featuring Simu Liu in front-and-center. He can been seen using the legendary Ten Rings and, through them, an orange-red light is flowing through them. "A Marvel legend will rise," reads the Tweet from the Shang-Chi account.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

The Truth About Whoopi Goldberg's Three Ex-Husbands

When Whoopi Goldberg told The New York Times in 2016 that she wasn't married because, "I don't want somebody in my house," it seemed as if the actor never walked down the aisle. However, Goldberg has said "I do" not once, not twice, but three times, which all ended in divorce. The "Sister Act" star provided some more candid thoughts on marriage to The New York Times Magazine in 2019, admitting she was never enamored with the idea to begin with. "Look, people expect you to have a boyfriend. They expect you to get married. So I kept trying to do that, but I didn't want to share information with somebody else."
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy