Delta County, MI

Animal cruelty toward young eagle recorded, posted to social media

By Justine Lofton
MLive
MLive
 3 days ago
DELTA COUNTY, MI – Suspects have been identified related to a video of animal cruelty toward a young eagle that was shared to social media over the weekend, WLUC reports. The incident happened in the Upper Peninsula’s Delta County, the report said. The Michigan State Police Gladstone Post is investigating the circumstances leading up to and following the recording, including statements made on social media threatening the suspects.

