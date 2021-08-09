Animal cruelty toward young eagle recorded, posted to social media

INLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A 5-year-old girl died of a gunshot wound after an incident at a Northern Michigan home Thursday afternoon, 9&10 News reports. It happened around 2 p.m. at a home on Bendon Road in Benzie County’s Inland Township, the report said. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by someone outside the home who noticed someone was in distress, went in and then called 911 to report a child had been shot. The girl was transported to a local hospital where she later died.