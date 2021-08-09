Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

'Quick service' Eegee's to open near Valencia and Cardinal

By Joey Greaber
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrZdL_0bMUHvI000

A new Eegee's is opening on Tucson's south side this week with a fresh spin on the restaurant's dining experience.

The latest spot for the beloved Tucson chain is located at 2770 W. Valencia Road and features an outdoor-only dining room.

"The 2,204-square-foot space will feature Eegee’s new contemporary store design with a drive-thru, walk-up ordering window, and a covered patio. This is Eegee’s first location to open with an outdoor-only dining room – allowing guests the option to enjoy their meal under the covered patio or grab food to go," said the company in a news release.

The building will also feature "vibrant murals" on exterior columns from local artist Jessica Gonzales.

“We’re fortunate to continue to expand our presence in our home of Tucson with this being our third location we’ve opened in the city this year,” says CEO, Ron Petty. “Our goal is that no Tucsonan is ever too far from our unique offering of eegees, grinders, and fries and we’re excited to take another step toward achieving that with the opening of our Valencia Road location.”

Comments / 0

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Food & Drinks
Tucson, AZ
Restaurants
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quick Service#Design#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy