Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

Kern County residents getting a bit of a break at the pump

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPG96_0bMUHuPH00

Kern County residents are getting a bit of a break at the pump as gas prices go down.

According to GasBuddy , the price per gallon went down 5.3 to an average of $4.23. That is based on a survey of 300 stations in Bakersfield. That means the price of gas in Bakersfield is 1.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. However, that means it is still $1.19 a gallon more than what it was a year ago.

Gas in Los Angeles is averaging $4.35 per gallon, with Santa Barbara coming in just below Bakersfield at $4.15.

To put it in perspective, 10 years ago the price of gas $3.81 a gallon in Bakersfield. The cheapest gas was in the last 10 years was in 2016 when gas was pumping at $2.69 a gallon.

The cheapest gas in Bakersfield is $3.67 per gallon whole the most expensive is a $4.89 per gallon.

On the flip side, the price of gas has gone up nationwide. The national average for the price of gas went up .6 cents per gallon in the last week. It is now averaging $3.18 a gallon.
That's up 3.5 cents over last month and $1.02 over last year.

"Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure. This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don't see hurricanes target the country. In addition, GasBuddy data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as we inch towards the end of the summer driving season, a time when demand softens," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With the factors that drive prices higher now softening, I'm hopeful that in the next few weeks, we'll start to see average gas prices declining. However, motorists shouldn't get too excited yet - larger declines will likely not come until late September and October, as we transition back to cheaper winter gasoline."

Comments / 2

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Traffic
Bakersfield, CA
Government
Kern County, CA
Traffic
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Kern#Hurricanes#Petroleum#Motorists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Bakersfield, CAPosted by
KERO 23 ABC News

Officials speak on the rise in violence in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to 23ABC’s homicide tracker, there have been eight homicides in the last week in Bakersfield. "Ultimately it comes down to that there is a problem with violence in our community. It is not unique to Bakersfield, nationally we are seeing an elevation in that,” said Sergeant Robert Pair with Bakersfield Police Department.
Kern County, CAPosted by
KERO 23 ABC News

Door-to-door vaccines are being offered

Earlier this year, Bakersfield College students began participating in the statewide “Get Out the Vaccine” project, utilizing canvassers to share vaccine knowledge, information, and awareness with residents living throughout the zip codes of 93307 and 93301.
Colfax, CAPosted by
KERO 23 ABC News

Colfax residents face losses by River Fire

Crews have been working to contain the River Fire for a few days. Officials lifted evacuation orders for most of Placer County and many residents are hoping they'll have homes to return to. ABC reporter Stephanie Lin spent the day in Colfax and spoke with people in the area.

Comments / 2

Community Policy