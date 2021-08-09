Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

If plans to cut IRAs succeed, the middle class will be collateral damage

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSuRe_0bMUHoM900

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and House Ways and Means chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.) are working on legislation to limit the size of Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) over $5 million. Media accounts have reported that this effort could be part of a search for funding for the $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” legislation. The move is also, per Wyden, a direct reaction to investigative reports by ProPublica, based on leaked individual tax returns revealing the highly fortunate capital appreciation of newly issued stock held in the Roth IRA of one particular billionaire.

Limiting billion dollar IRAs, despite the policy’s visceral appeal, will not produce that much revenue on a sustained basis, because there are so few. So the outrage is now being transferred to more numerous IRAs holding millions, as shown in statistics on IRAs requested from the Joint Committee on Taxation. What the chorus demanding reform does not realize is that commonplace government pensions — which are allowed by law with no proposals for change, and largely not controversial — are easily worth those sorts of amounts.

Consider, for example, a 55-year-old police chief of a large city earning $290,000 a year; let’s assume he has 32 years less three months of service, and has been chief for three years. He decides to retire now at the full retirement age of his municipality’s pension plan (age 55 or 30 years of service are common full retirement provisions in many government plans), so there is no reduction in his payout for early retirement. With a 2.5 percent annual accrual rate (again, not uncommon), his annual benefit will be $230,000, at the current IRS benefit limit on defined benefit pension amounts.

As is typical in state and local government employee pension plans, the benefit gets a cost of living adjustment tied to inflation. Moreover, the benefits continue for the rest of his life and then continue at two-thirds the amount for the life of his wife, who, let’s say, is 52 years old. At current (negative) real interest rates in the Treasury Inflation Protected Securities market, on the 10-year bond, and using current mortality rates published by the IRS, by my calculation, such a pension is worth $10 million. Where is the outrage on this amount? It is rich for public service, but these senior positions entail a career of difficult work, and, so far, the resulting pensions are unremarked upon.

Let us further consider the fairness and workability of possible limits on IRAs. Unlike pension benefits, the account values of IRAs are not fixed or guaranteed; holders take risks in the hope that the values of the underlying investments will increase, perhaps significantly. So, if the federal government essentially limits the amount of IRAs held by an individual to $5 million, the amount proposed by Wyden, by forcing distributions and limiting contributions at that trigger point, considerable damage will be done to the proper retirement planning of tens of thousands of higher-income, but not wealthy, workers and retirees. In such a punitive retirement tax regime, any reasonable person would avoid risky investments entirely, considerably before the $5 million limit was reached.

The consequence would be the complete absence of stock and bond investments in large size retirement accounts. This would undoubtedly negatively impact the markets, given the aggregate size of these accounts, and hence, by extension, the retirement prospects of many more middle-income households not directly affected by the new rule.

One should not expect that these measures and consequences would be limited to IRAs. Other retirement accounts, like 401(k)s and 403(b)s, sponsored by employers, would be drawn into the legislation and reaction because the system is designed for funds to be moved from one type of account to another, at various stages of the life cycle, for efficiency and good management. So, the statistics being relied upon for the number of and amount held in large IRAs are certainly underrepresenting the impact (probably by more than half, given aggregate amounts) by ignoring other retirement accounts.

If there are abuses, there are targeted solutions to them. But efficient retirement planning and sensible investment strategies would be punished in the proposed plan and it is unfair to those working in the private sector without large pensions.

This frenzied overreaching policymaking is responding to breathless reporting of an instance of outrage (which is ultimately unclear whether justified), and the need to raise revenues to finance massive new social spending programs of doubtful utility. Such a combination does not produce a decent retirement policy and will cause more harm than good.

Mark Warshawsky is a retirement policy expert with American Enterprise Institute.

Comments / 49

The Hill

The Hill

310K+
Followers
31K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Accounts#Retirement Savings#Retirement Age#Senate Finance Committee#D Ore#House Ways And Means#Propublica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Congress & CourtsTax Foundation

Senator Warren’s Corporate Book Tax Is Wrong Way to Fund New Spending

Now that Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has kicked off the budget reconciliation process to advance President Biden’s agenda, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Angus King (I-ME) and Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) are pushing to create a new surtax on corporate book income. However, their arguments for the policy misconstrue why there are differences between a corporation’s taxable income and book income. The reason why: lawmakers have enacted specific policies that mean tax laws differ from accounting standards.
Income TaxMotley Fool

Middle-Class Americans Will Get an Average of $2,910 in Stimulus Money in 2021

Here's how the math breaks down. Middle-class Americans will receive quite a bit of stimulus money in 2021. Specifically, families that are considered middle class will receive an average of $3,540 in stimulus payments this year. This includes an average of $2,910 in stimulus checks, $620 in child tax credits, and $10 from the earned income tax credit.
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Corporate tax hike to hit middle-class Americans, study shows

Republican lawmakers on Monday released an analysis showing that even a slight corporate tax increase would have a negative effect on middle-class Americans and small businesses. The study was released by Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, and conducted by the Joint Committee on Taxation. The JCT...
Congress & CourtsCNBC

Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget plan would extend major relief to families with children

Families with children would be major winners if the $3.5 trillion budget blueprint released Monday by Democrats holds up. The package instructs Senate committees to invest trillions of dollars to boost the social safety net for families through programs and services such as an expanded child tax credit, childcare benefits for working parents, free pre-K and more. Investments in working families, the elderly and the environment would total about $1.8 trillion, according to a fact sheet about the proposal.
BusinessStandard-Examiner

Temporary inflation can damage retirement planning

“Warren Buffet once pointed out that when you do the math, it is obvious that inflation is far more destructive to wealth than any tax levied on us by the government.” —Lyle Boss. It probably hasn’t escaped your notice that consumer prices have gone rogue in 2021. Prices for goods...
Income Taxucbjournal.com

Treasury, IRS provide additional guidance on employee retention credit

WASHINGTON – The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service today issued further guidance on the employee retention credit, including guidance for employers who pay qualified wages after June 30, 2021, and before Jan. 1, 2022, and additional guidance on miscellaneous issues that apply to the employee retention credit in both 2020 and 2021. Notice 2021-49 amplifies prior guidance regarding the employee retention credit provided in Notice 2021-20 and Notice 2021-23. Notice 2021-49 addresses changes made by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) to the employee retention credit that are applicable to the third and fourth quarters of 2021.
Congress & Courtssenate.gov

Hirono to IRS and Treasury: Make Sure Non-Filers Receive Expanded Child Tax Credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig today to ask how the Treasury and IRS are working to make sure that people who do not file federal income taxes but are eligible to receive the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) are getting their payments. This letter is sent as the second round of CTC payments is expected to be delivered to families tomorrow.
U.S. PoliticsDodge City Daily Globe

Biden administration to offer land, succession aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide $67 million in competitive loans through the new Heirs’ Property Relending Program, which aims to help agricultural producers and landowners resolve heirs’ land ownership and succession issues. Intermediary lenders — cooperatives, credit unions and nonprofit organizations — can apply for loans up to...
Income TaxMotley Fool

Some Americans Got Up to $35,100 in Stimulus Money. Here's How

Here's how the math works. The U.S. government has been working to provide stimulus money to Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, some families received as much as $35,100, while others may have received even more. There's actually no set maximum amount of stimulus money for families, because it...
U.S. PoliticsKXL

Democrats New Employment Plan Is To Keep People Unemployed

Time to tell some folks to get back to work. A surprising number of people have been unemployed for more than a year now. Congress along with Governors Kate Brown and Jay Inslee have done all they can to draw that out for as long as possible. Extended unemployment ,...

Comments / 49

Community Policy