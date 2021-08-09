Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nassau, Inland Nassau, Western Duval by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-09 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Nassau; Inland Nassau; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Nassau, north central Duval, southwestern Camden and east central Charlton Counties through 415 PM EDT At 326 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Callahan, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Hilliard, Callahan, Ratliff, Kings Ferry and Nassau Village-Ratliff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0