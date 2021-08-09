Woman wanted for setting man on fire in Kingwood-area home, police say

Police are looking for a woman who went into a home in the Kingwood area and allegedly set a man on fire.

The victims, 33-year-old Devin Graham and 26-year-old Karissa Lindros, were hospitalized on Aug. 6 after escaping the burning home. It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive near Hidden Pines Drive in the Woodland Hills Village neighborhood.

Graham told police a woman entered the home, poured an unknown substance and set him on fire. Lindros was also burned in the incident.

Graham and Lindros were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Witnesses reported seeing a white, four-door sedan leaving the area after the incident, according to police. Witnesses added that the suspect is a white woman between 25 to 30 years old.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the fire or the suspect is urged to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.