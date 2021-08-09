Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Woman wanted for setting man on fire in Kingwood-area home, police say

Posted by 
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZ6rD_0bMUHhB400

Police are looking for a woman who went into a home in the Kingwood area and allegedly set a man on fire.

The victims, 33-year-old Devin Graham and 26-year-old Karissa Lindros, were hospitalized on Aug. 6 after escaping the burning home. It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive near Hidden Pines Drive in the Woodland Hills Village neighborhood.

SEE ALSO: 2 severely burned in Kingwood house fire

Graham told police a woman entered the home, poured an unknown substance and set him on fire. Lindros was also burned in the incident.

Graham and Lindros were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Witnesses reported seeing a white, four-door sedan leaving the area after the incident, according to police. Witnesses added that the suspect is a white woman between 25 to 30 years old.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the fire or the suspect is urged to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Comments / 0

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kingwood#Man On Fire#Domestic Violence#Woman Wanted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Midfield, ALPosted by
AL.com

Husband charged in killing of beloved Midfield teacher

The husband of a Midfield High School teacher has been charged with murder in the fatal Sunday-afternoon shooting at their Adamsville home. Nakeshia Biggs-Lowe, a 41-year-old mother of two children including a 6-month-old daughter, died shortly after 3 p.m. Adamsville police on Tuesday announced the arrest of her husband, Kelvin Lowe.
Texas StatePeople

Tx. Mother, 28, Fatally Shot by Officers Trying to Rescue Her from Hostage Situation, Police Say

A woman killed during a police standoff amid a hostage situation in San Antonio, Texas, was likely fatally shot by law enforcement, officials said. In a press conference Wednesday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus offered new details in the death of Neida Tijerina, 29, after a domestic violence dispute Monday night, according to local news outlets KENS and KSAT. Officers had responded to reports of a "suicidal male" who had "threatened to kill his common-law wife" at about 9 p.m. local time Monday.
Phoenix, AZNew York Post

Woman killed in drive-by shooting while ordering from food truck

A young women was killed in a drive-by shooting as she ordered from a food truck in Phoenix, authorities said. Destiny McClain, 23, was wounded by a stray bullet from an unknown shooter in a vehicle near the food truck court around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, news station KPNX reported.
Houston, TXABC13 Houston

2-year-old shot during shooting at teen party: 'She was drenched in blood'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance footage shared exclusively with ABC13 captures the chaotic moments after a shooting that injured a 2-year-old girl in south Houston. A group of teens and young adults are seen bolting, running, and hiding under cars, after someone opened fire at 9119 Scott Street. Shaquita Renfro,...
fox8live.com

Man, woman shot and killed Tuesday night, New Orleans Police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and a woman were shot and killed Tuesday night in the Tulane-Gravier area, the NOPD says. The double homicide happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of South Dorgenois and Perdido Streets. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene. Their identities have not...
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Have you seen them? These 2 men sought after woman killed, man injured in north Houston shooting, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for two men charged in connection with the shooting death of a woman in north Houston in late June. Harold Joiner, 22, has been charged with possession of a weapon and 34-year-old Robert Stevenson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. Stevenson and Joiner are both accused of the shooting death of 33-year-old Lakeshia Cleveland.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Daily News

Woman beaten, raped in Mississippi mall restroom by man waiting inside, police say

A woman is recovering in a hospital and an alleged assailant is under arrest after she was brutally beaten, raped and then robbed in a mall bathroom stall. Police in Gulfport, Miss., said Andrew Malik Jones, 28, was waiting inside the restroom at Gulfport Premium Outlets when the victim came in at 6:43 p.m. The victim told authorities that Jones forced her into a stall, physically assaulted ...
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN CHARGED IN FATAL SHOOTING

A Brenham man is charged in the death of a Brenham woman after a weekend shooting. Shortly after midnight Sunday, Brenham police received a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of Becker Drive. When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Cynthia Lynette Jackson non-responsive with what appeared to be...
Florissant, MOKMOV

Woman arrested after threatening Dollar General employee with knife, police say

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Charges have been filed against a woman who robbed a Florissant store after a failed attempt on the same day. Shannon Lucas was charged with attempted robbery, robbery and armed criminal action. At 11 a.m. Thursday, Lucas reportedly walked into the CVS store on North Lindbergh near Lindsay Lane and handed a note to a worker that demanded money. Police said Lucas threatened the employee while implying she had a weapon. After not getting any cash, she drove off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy