Special Weather Statement issued for Montmorency, Oscoda by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Montmorency; Oscoda A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Montmorency and northwestern Oscoda Counties through 400 PM EDT At 325 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Garland, or near Lewiston, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Montmorency and northwestern Oscoda Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH